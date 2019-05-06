Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4: Five best moments

Game of Thrones writers appear to be in a hurry to fast track the show. This has been going on for quite a while, but the last two episodes have been especially symptomatic.

Still, The Last of the Starks was a relatively quiet episode but with a few big developments that are going to significantly affect what happens in the final two episodes.

However, the fourth episode of the show’s eight and final season still boasted of some remarkable moments. Here are five of those moments.

SPOILER ALERT

Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark: The intrigue and the war of words between Sansa and Daenerys is one of the best things about the show right now. There is potential here of something bigger. These two are “good” characters and have a disagreement over the matter of who will rule the Seven Kingdoms. Sansa wants Jon Snow to rule, and Daenerys would love it if she ended up on the Iron Throne herself. Now that Sansa knows Jon has the better claim to the throne, she is going to do everything to make it possible. The first thing she did was to break her promise to Jon about not sharing this secret to anybody.

She went and told Tyrion Lannister, and he in turn told Varys. And Varys is somebody who is not going to shut up about it. He is suddenly convinced about Jon’s eligibility (only the writers know why) and is going to do something about it.

Arya Stark and the Hound: The two have had multiple adventures before, and this time they are going to finish their respective unfinished tasks. We do not know for certain, but we can guess what their tasks would be. Arya is going to kill Cersei Lannister (but Jaime Lannister might kill his sister first), as she appears to be the final name on her kill-list (minus the Hound) who still draws breath. Missandei did say she will close green eyes too.

The Hound is going to kill the Mountain, or whatever he is. Sandor Clegane was scarred by his elder brother when he shoved his face into burning coals. That event traumatised him mentally and physically and the Hound wants vengeance and a closure to his nightmares.

Rest in peace, Rhaegal: So one more of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons bites the dust. Suddenly dragons do not look so unstoppable now. Daenerys and her fleet were attacked by Euron Greyjoy (who probably teleported himself and his fleet to the exact spot they needed to impale Rhaegal with giant arrows; there is no other explanation) and they had to retreat. Daenerys tried to kill them with Drogon, but thought better of it.

The Night King, a supernatural being, killing a dragon was believable enough, but this is a considerable leap of logic. However, the show as always nailed the spectacle part, one thing it still excels at, probably more so. The CGI work and visual effects were marvellous on Rhaegal as he was shot through with multiple giant arrows. The dragon fell into the sea with a giant splash.

Tyrion and Varys discuss Daenerys and Jon: The two finest remaining players of the game of thrones are discussing who should end up ruling the Seven Kingdoms. Tyrion is adamant about Daenerys, while Varys is already sure Jon (or Aegon Targaryen) would be a great ruler. Both positions seem suspect and out of character but then if you really think about what has been happening in the show for the last few seasons, the entire plot will fall apart like a pack of cards. Varys is going to tell somebody or maybe confront Daenerys about it. And he will certainly get dragonfire as a return gift. Or he could try to rally the common people behind Jon. One thing he is not going to do is stay quiet.

Missandei: Cersei Lannister has time and again pushed the boundaries of what it means to be bad. Even in a show like Game of Thrones, she stands out for the unimaginable atrocities she has committed and her lack of hesitation in murdering innocents, even babies. She is completely devoid of conscience and this was again on display as she ordered the zombie Mountain to behead Missandei as a message to Daenerys. Now, the war for the Iron Throne is truly on.