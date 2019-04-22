Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 preview: The Battle of Winterfell begins

The first two episodes of Game of Thrones’ final season has been pretty dialogue-heavy, which is a departure from the last season in which spectacle ruled the roost. Still, this is the final season and a war between the living and the dead beckons.

And it is going to begin in the third episode. HBO released a teaser of the upcoming episode on Monday.

It begins with Sansa’s voiceover saying, “The most heroic thing we can do now is to look the truth in the face,” as we see the combined Westerosi army with siege weapons arrayed against the approaching army of the dead.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen look at a panoramic view of… Winterfell burning? The Stark sisters stand together on the battlements. Varys is with women and children in the crypts. Jorah Mormont gazes at the dead.

“The Night King is coming,” says Jon. Arya is seen running in the corridors, a scene we also saw in the trailer. The Hound and Beric Dondarrion stand together inside Winterfell waiting for the enemy. Daenerys rides Drogon (or Jon rides Rhaegal, it is hard to tell, but the dragon is certainly not undead Viserion since there are no blue eyes).

Theon Greyjoy nocks a flaming arrow. Jon unsheathes Longclaw. Daenerys tells Jon that the dead are already here. In the final shot, Brienne asks the soldiers to stand their ground.

A lot is happening here and it is interesting that a full-on battle against the Night King has already started in the third episode. It then makes us wonder what the rest of the episodes will have.

The battle is going to be a long affair, probably two episodes long and we do not have an idea what comes next. If it really was a burning Winterfell we saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen staring at, this means the living will lose this battle and retreat further south (and we may witness some major deaths).

And the war against the Night King will go on.

Game of Thrones season 8 airs on Star World and streams on Hotstar.