Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 leaked by Tamilrockers

The third episode of Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season has been leaked by piracy site Tamilrockers. The episode featured the biggest battle on the show so far.

Game of Thrones, incidentally, has the dubious distinction of being the most pirated show of all time.

The armies of the Night King faced the combined armies of Northmen, Ironborn, the Unsullied, the Dothraki, the Night’s Watch and the wildlings. The episode clocked at around 82 minutes, and is the biggest episode yet in the show’s history.

Tamilrockers has become a source of pain for television and film production houses. The site regularly uploads illegally ‘ripped’ copies of latest movies and TV shows, sometimes as soon as they are released, costing the producers a lot of money.

Initially, the site’s area of influence was South India and it pirated South Indian movies, and mostly Tamil ones. Then it began to rip Bollywood and even Hollywood films as well. Finally, high-profile TV shows fell prey to Tamilrockers as well.

This included Indian TV shows like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix series Sacred Games and also American and British shows like F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Sherlock, and of course, Game of Thrones.