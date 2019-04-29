Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Five best moments

The third episode of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones delivered just what it had promised: the biggest battle in the show ever, eclipsing the Battle of the Bastards and the massacre at Hardhome.

It was an action-packed episode and a change from the dialogue-heavy (but still interesting) first two episodes of the season.

Here are our five favourite moments from the 82-minute episode.

Melisandre lighting up the swords and the Dothraki fighting the wights: My only complaint about this episode was the dark palette. It was night already and the cinematography, though incredibly beautiful, had a dark pall that obscured some of the stuff. A couple of times I had no idea what was happening. If not for Melisandre lighting up the swords of the Dothraki and later the trench, the episode would have been very dark indeed. It was the first one that stood out for me. It was visually stunning as individual swords went aflame and the frenzied, battle-mad horselords ran to meet the undead.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen vs the Night King: This was the medieval version of a dogfight. It was dark sometimes, but dragonfire took care of that. It did not last long as the Night King and undead Viserion was too much for both the Daenerys-Drogon and Jon-Rhageal pairs put together, but it was great while it lasted.

Arya Stark fighting the undead: Arya has been a master assassin for a while now but till now we had only seen her killing the Freys and duelling (in a friendly way) with Brienne of Tarth. It is only in this episode we saw how Ezio Auditore da Firenze she has become. Her moves were immaculately choreographed as she used her dragonglass spear that Gendry made for her like it was made of lightning.

Night King does his raising-the-dead-using-hands thing: The Night King can reanimate the dead on purpose. We saw that in Hardhome and we saw that again now. He raised his hands in the same fashion and the dead people — like Lyanna Mormont — rose up as the undead.

Arya Stark finishing the Night King: Only Cersei Lannister dying at the hands of Arya Stark would have been more satisfying and not by a big margin. Everything — even dragonfire — had failed to kill the Snow King, and it once again fell to Arya (remember Littlefinger?) to kill the biggest bad on the show. The Night King had no answer to Arya’s assassination skills and shattered into so many pieces of ice.