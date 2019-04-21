Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2: Here’s what you can expect from the HBO show

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones was basically a setup for the more important things to come. It was entertaining thanks mostly to reunions galore, but still just set the stage for the simmering character conflicts that will come out in the open.

Note: Spoilers for the first episode of season 8 ahead.

The second episode is going to take things further and also resolve the cliffhanger the first episode ended with. Jaime Lannister was forced to confront his past sins when he stood face-to-face with Bran Stark.

Here is what to expect from the second episode. All this is pure speculation but may also be potentially spoiler-y.

Jaime Lannister pushed Bran from his window when the kid caught him in the act with his sister. We do not think Bran bears any ill-will towards Jaime, for the simple reason that he is not Bran anymore. At least not wholly. He is now another entity entirely called the Three-Eyed-Raven, a kind of a seer who is concerned with the larger conflicts like the one against the Night King and not with petty human things like vengeance.

Daenerys Targaryen and the Starks may be less forgiving. In the teaser for the episode itself, Daenerys tells Jaime how she always dreamt of avenging her father Aerys Targaryen who was killed by the man who was sworn to defend him.

The Starks, once they come to know it was Jaime who almost killed Bran and for the very reason that he is a Lannister and was in league with Cersei might want to punish him. But Tyrion will likely come to his brother’s defence. Brienne might also pitch in and tell everybody that Jaime is not the man they think he is. Whatever the case, Jaime will not be executed as we have seen him fighting in the battle of Winterfell against the Army of the Dead in season 8’s trailer.

Now, Jon was told about his true ancestry by Samwell Tarly at Bran’s behest. He knows he is a Targaryen and an heir to the Iron Throne. Our guess is that he will not tell Dany immediately that he has a stronger claim to the Iron Throne than her. He might discuss this with Arya, his favourite sibling (now we know she is his cousin) and perhaps Sansa too, who will doubtless insist on telling Daenerys.

But tell he will (probably not in the second episode), and we also think he will stake a claim on the Iron Throne. Jon might have been a reluctant leader, but he might want to rule the Seven Kingdoms after he realises how dangerous Dany can be if she continues to burn her enemies alive.

Also, Dany will certainly not take this lightly. She might love Jon, but her love has limits. She has dreamt to rule Westeros for a very long time. She also has two dragons and vast armies of the Unsullied and the Dothraki.

This is going to create a rift between the living before the Night King and his Army of the Dead arrives. It is like the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, which is said to be a metaphor for climate change. That a huge external threat is coming when the people were squabbling amongst themselves instead of uniting to fight.

Game of Thrones season 8 airs on Star World. It also streams on Hotstar.