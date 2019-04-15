Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 preview: There’s no love lost between Sansa and Daenerys

The thing with Game of Thrones is that it entertains even when we are just looking at people holding conversations. It is because of character depth and sharp dialogue. The strong character work and dialogue was again on display in the first episode of the final season of the show.

HBO has already revealed the preview (teaser) for the second episode, and it appears the second episode is going to be a lot more eventful. Jaime Lannister is seen standing in the Great Hall, perhaps undergoing a trial before Daenerys Targaryen.

Jaime did kill her father, after all, which gave him the title, Kingslayer.

Daenerys says, “When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father – about all the things we would do to that man.” Jaime might regret attempting to kill a child (Bran) but certainly not killing Aerys Targaryen.

Apparently, Cersei’s treachery has also come to light. In another scene, Daenerys Targaryen is telling Tyrion Lannister and others how they should never have trusted Cersei. Sansa tells her she should never have either. It is Winterfell, and the winter is indeed coming, but things are looking even frostier than usual.

Arya says she has seen many faces of death and is looking forward to seeing this face of death. She is referring to the Night King, presumably. Tormund Gianstbane and other survivors from the Night’s Watch have arrived at Winterfell. Jon asks Tormund how long do they have before the Night King and the Army of the Dead invade. Tormund replies before the sun comes up the next day.

Game of Thrones airs in India on Star World. It also streams on Hotstar.