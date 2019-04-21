Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2: How to watch the HBO show

Game of Thrones’ final season debuted with an interesting episode last week and featured many reunions. The second episode promises to be even better with a lot more payoffs and further setting up of the upcoming war against the Night King.

Right now, the show has no equal. It is one show that reunites nearly every TV fan. With the surplus of TV content especially the web series kind, it is the last remaining ‘global’ show that people like to discuss and talk about. There is nothing niche about it. Almost everybody watches it.

Its immense popularity has forced streaming services to create their own Game of Thrones, a flagship, epic TV show with global appeal. Netflix’s The Witcher and Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series are attempts in that direction.

The second episode of Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season airs on Sunday in the US and on Monday morning in India. Here is how you can watch it.

Star India has the rights to HBO’s TV shows and movies in India and thus the show will telecast on Star World. The timing is 10 pm on Tuesday. However, Star World being a mainstream TV channel, the episode will be censored and will be equivalent to PG-13 content with all the nudity and excessive violence removed.

For those looking to watch the unadulterated version of the show in all its glory, there is only one option: streaming service Hotstar. As an added bonus, the show will stream in India at the same time it will air on HBO in the US and other western countries. The timing is 6:30 am on Monday.