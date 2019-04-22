Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Five best moments

The second episode of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones was a lot like the first as it set up the upcoming wars, big and small. We all know of the impending war between the living and the dead, but there are personal conflicts brewing that may end up being more interesting in the end.

Here are our five favourite moments from the episode.

SPOILER ALERT!

“The things I do for love.”

Advertising

Bran Stark, or the Three-Eyed-Raven as he calls himself now, shot Jaime Lannister’s words (“The things I do for love”) back at him. In the very first episode of the show, Jaime had pushed Bran to kill him, for the kid had witnessed Jaime in an incestuous union with his sister, Queen Cersei. Now, although Bran is not interested in revenge, he must have taken a little pleasure out of Jaime’s reaction when he repeated his words.

After becoming Three-Eyed-Raven, Bran has become proficient in reminding people of their deeds and the words they spoke while committing a crime. Just before Littlefinger’s throat was slit, Bran recalled the former’s words to Ned Stark when he revealed his betrayal: “I did warn you not to trust me, you know.”

He is not interested in human notions like vengeance anymore. He probably just likes the thrill the reactions give him.

Advertising

Also Read | Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: Bran reveals the Night King’s endgame



It is Sansa Star vs Daenerys Targaryen

Sansa Stark is not going to be overawed by Daenerys Targaryen, her dragons or her vast army. Daenerys made the move of ending her cold war with Sansa and the lady of Winterfell was only willing. But that was before the talk of what comes after the war began. Sansa told Daenerys in clear terms that the Northerners are never going to accept anyone’s command other than their own. Daenerys was furious but before she could breathe dragonfire, she was interrupted by Theon Greyjoy’s arrival. Sansa vs Daenerys is on and it is going to very interesting.

Bran Stark’s revelation

Bran Stark, who now mostly stares stoically, had lots to say in a meeting before the battle when everybody important was assembled in a chamber. He said since he is a Three-Eyed Raven, he is the Night King’s main target. The Night King wants to erase humanity from the world and Bran is its memory. He also said if they take out the Night King, his army would fall apart, and that they should use him as bait to lure the white walker leader and somehow end him. When asked if dragonfire works, Bran says he does not know. It has never been tried. We do know the Night King kills dragons like a hunter would shoot down a bird.

Ser Brienne of Tarth

Brienne might just be the truest knight alive. After every insult she has suffered for being a female fighter in the male-centred, medieval England-inspired society of Westeros, she remained this kind and gentle human being who would protest and fight against every injustice, earning her admiration of people like Jaime Lannister. She also protected the innocent and fought against the bullies, whether they were bullying her or someone else. She upheld pretty much every moral value in existence. In short, she was a knight in all but name. Now Jaime has anointed her a knight in name as well.

Jon Snow tells Daenerys Targaryen his true identity

Daenerys Targaryen, after being tired of Jon Snow’s strange behaviour, found him in the crypts before Lyanna Stark’s statue. When Daenerys wondered how could Rhaegar Targaryen had raped her if, by all accounts, he was a kind person, Jon said he didn’t. He loved her and married her. And, Lyanna bore a son before she died. And the son, Jon tells Daenerys is himself. Daenerys’ reaction was not surprising. She was confused and angry at finding out that she is not the one with the biggest claim on the Iron Throne. Before she could react further, however, the war horn sounded. The Army of the Dead is here.

Game of Thrones season 8 airs on Star World and streams on Hotstar.