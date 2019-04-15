Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 leaked online by Tamilrockers

The first episode of Game of Thrones’ final season has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The notorious piracy website has been a pain for film and television production companies. It began by pirating South Indian movies, but now uploads high-quality versions of Bollywood and Hollywood movies and shows.

This is despite the stringent action that has been taken against the site by the court and police. After a plea by Lyca Productions, the Madras High Court ordered all internet service providers to block Tamilrockers.

Despite these attempts, Tamilrockers continues to operate.

Game of Thrones’ final season will wrap up the two major conflicts of the show. The first one is the struggle for the Iron Throne and the other is the upcoming war between the Night King and his Army of the Dead vs the living people of Westeros.

Major players with a few exceptions like Cersei Lannister have gathered at Winterfell to make a stand against the invading undead army led by the Night King and his White Walker lieutenants.

The Night King’s ultimate goal is to obliterate every living thing on the continent. The commanders on the other side are Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. The one thing that can work in favour of Jon and Dany is the two surviving dragons.

Game of Thrones airs on Star World in India. It also streams on Hotstar.