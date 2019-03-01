Game of Thrones teases final season with new character posters

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14 and ahead of the season that reveals who ultimately sits on the Iron Throne, HBO has released the character posters with main characters sitting atop the coveted throne.

Advertising

The posters feature The Night King, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Arya Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, Euron Greyjoy, Grey Worm, Ser Jorah Mormont, Melisandre, Missandei, Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Lord Varys and The Hound.

The Instagram handle of Game of Thrones shared all these posters via Instagram stories.

Check out the latest posters of Game of Thrones below:

While the posters feature the popular contenders for the throne, there are some unlikely contenders that we see atop the Iron Throne as well. In the world of GoT, one can never tell how the tables turn.

It is quite a surprise to see Melisandre here as we last saw her leaving Dragonstone for Volantis. Before leaving, she told Daenerys that both she and Jon are the ‘prince that was promised’.

It is also surprising to see Missandei and Grey Worm on the Iron Throne as they are yet to become major players in the fight for the throne.

Advertising

In the eighth and the final season of the show, the forces in Westeros seem to be uniting to fight against The Night King as he poses the biggest threat with his Army of the Dead. Cersei is yet to understand the gravity of this situation so it remains to be seen what the role of King’s Landing would be even after witnessing a White Walker in season 7.

Game of Thrones Season 8 starts airing from April 14.