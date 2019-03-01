Game of Thrones teases final season with new character posters

Toggle Menu
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones starts airing on April 14. Ahead of the final season, HBO has released character posters which feature 20 main characters sitting atop the Iron Throne.

The new character posters of Game of Thrones feature 20 characters sitting atop the Iron Throne.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14 and ahead of the season that reveals who ultimately sits on the Iron Throne, HBO has released the character posters with main characters sitting atop the coveted throne.

The posters feature The Night King, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Arya Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, Euron Greyjoy, Grey Worm, Ser Jorah Mormont, Melisandre, Missandei, Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Lord Varys and The Hound.

The Instagram handle of Game of Thrones shared all these posters via Instagram stories.

Check out the latest posters of Game of Thrones below:

The Night King atop the Iron Throne.
Daenerys Targaryen is a major contender of the Iron Throne.
Jon Snow is yet to learn of his true parentage on the show.
Sansa Stark is presently the Lady of Winterfell.
Arya Stark is back at Winterfell.
Bran Stark learned of Jon’s parentage along with Sam Tarly in Season 7.
Cersei Lannister is still not believing the threat that the White Walker army poses.
Jaime Lannister left his Cersei’s side in Season 7.
Tyrion Lannister is presently serving as Daenerys’ counsel.
Brienne of Tarth is serving Sansa Stark’s and keeping the word she gave to Catelyn Stark.
The Hound is ready to fight the White Walker army.
Samwell Tarly was at the Citadel in Season 7.
Ser Davos Seaworth originally served Stannis Baratheon.
Melisandre left Westeros in Season 7.
Lord Varys is serving as Daenerys’ counsel.
Missandei has been on Khaleesi’s team since her Essos days.
Grey Worm too has served Khaleesi for a long time.
Euron Greyjoy was last seen teaming up with Cersei.
Theon Greyjoy is battling against his uncle Euron.
Ser Jorah Mormont has been cured of Grayscale by Sam and is back to serve his Khaleesi.

While the posters feature the popular contenders for the throne, there are some unlikely contenders that we see atop the Iron Throne as well. In the world of GoT, one can never tell how the tables turn.

It is quite a surprise to see Melisandre here as we last saw her leaving Dragonstone for Volantis. Before leaving, she told Daenerys that both she and Jon are the ‘prince that was promised’.

It is also surprising to see Missandei and Grey Worm on the Iron Throne as they are yet to become major players in the fight for the throne.

In the eighth and the final season of the show, the forces in Westeros seem to be uniting to fight against The Night King as he poses the biggest threat with his Army of the Dead. Cersei is yet to understand the gravity of this situation so it remains to be seen what the role of King’s Landing would be even after witnessing a White Walker in season 7.

Game of Thrones Season 8 starts airing from April 14.

