Ahead of Game of Thrones finale, Russia seizes Iron Throne

Stand down Jon Snow, Daenerys and Sansa. As the hit series Game of Thrones draws to a close, Russian authorities say they have seized the Iron Throne.

Advertising

Traders set up a replica of the throne featured in the HBO drama in a main square of Saint Petersburg for passers-by to take pictures with, city hall said Tuesday.

But during a raid, officials seized the seat, which they said was installed in the former imperial capital illegally.

They did not provide details of the throne’s location or whether it would be returned.

Advertising

The last episode of Game of Thrones, which has enjoyed worldwide success over eight seasons, will be broadcast on Monday.

According to a survey by state pollster VTsIOM, one in ten Russians are watching the US series.