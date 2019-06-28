Game of Thrones to return to Comic-Con one last time

HBO’s Game of Thrones will make its last appearance at San-Deigo Comic-Con. The network itself confirmed this, according to TVLine. The insanely popular fantasy TV show ended on May 19 this year after an eight season run that began in 2011.

Advertising

HBO also revealed who will represent the show at the San-Deigo Comic-Con panel. Cast members including Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright will attend San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss will also be present at the event.

There is no mention of Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and so on. Nor is it known whether George RR Martin, the author of the book series on which the show is based, will make an appearance.

The panel will be held in Hall H, which is reserved for the most popular shows and movies at the event. Last year, Warner Bros, which is skipping the event this year, showcased the trailers for Shazam!, Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Godzilla: King of the Monsters at the venue. This year, there will probably be no new DC announcements.

Advertising

Marvel Studios is expected to dominate the event this year. There have been reports on many new original franchises within the MCU (like Black Widow and The Eternals) and the continuation of franchises like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange.

The final season of Game of Thrones has been its most divisive to date. It has been criticised for not giving a satisfying send-off to the story and diverging from the character and story arcs.