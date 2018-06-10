Game of Thrones prequel: Here is what you can expect from the show

Game of Thrones will supposedly have five prequels. Game of Thrones will supposedly have five prequels.

HBO recently announced that it has ordered the pilot of a Game of Thrones prequel. If the pilot is impressive, a full series will be made and it probably will not arrive until 2020. Reports suggest there are five prequels of the megahit fantasy series in the pipeline, and this one is likely to be the first. I really like what David Benioff and DB Weiss along with HBO have done with George RR Martin’s popular fantasy series, even though the quality suffered quite a bit in season 7.

When the show advanced ahead of the books from season 6, it lost what made it special. With no source material to anchor the story on, the writers messed up. One can only hope that the show is given a grand send-off it deserves in season 8 next year. The prequels, too, seem to be headed the same way since they also do not have a source material. Unless Martin himself writes the story of every episode, there is a cause for concern. I am hoping I am wrong.

The synopsis released by the premium cable network for the prequel states, “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

I am interested, my fears of poor writing notwithstanding. I thought first they would attempt a show on Robert’s Rebellion. This seems to be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The “…world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour” part would suggest ‘The Long Night,’ the time when the White Walkers and their army of the dead first invaded Westeros and almost killed every Westerosi. Night King might also appear as the show revealed he was the first one to be turned into a White Walker. The Wall was built by the legendary Brandon Stark (an ancestor of Bran) with the help of giants, the First Men, and Children of the Forest, after the White Walkers were defeated by somebody called Azor Ahai and/or the Last Hero. Jon Snow is widely believed to be that saviour or a reincarnation of that in the current age.

Brandon is remembered as Brandon the Builder, as he supposedly built many famous Westerosi structures like Winterfell (of course), Oldtown’s Hightower, and apparently, he also helped build Storm’s End, one of the strongest castles on the continent. It was the Age of Heroes, when ancient noble houses like Stark and Lannister were established. Brandon the Builder founded House Stark and Lann the Clever founded House Lannister.

I expect this prequel show will be about the legendary heroes of Westeros, and how they dealt with the threat of the White Walkers, all the death and destruction and spectacular battles that happened during that time. The Long Night is supposed to be when the world fell under darkness that lasted a generation. Melisandre, the Red Priestess of Game of Thrones, has prophecised of another Long Night, and we may just see it in the final season. Note that there will likely not be any dragons as dragon lord Valyrians (Targaryens were one of the Valyrian houses) rose around the time Westeros was recovering from The Long Night and Targaryens’ conquest of Westeros was still thousands of years in future.

