Game of Thrones prequel: George RR Martin reveals setting

American author George RR Martin recently confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel will indeed be about The Long Night. The author wrote on his blog while talking about the show’s possible title, “We’re very early in the process, of course, with the pilot order just in, so we don’t have a director yet, or a cast, or a location, or even a title. (My vote would be THE LONG NIGHT, which says it all, but I’d be surprised if that’s where we end up. More likely HBO will want to work the phrase “game of thrones” in there somewhere. We’ll know sooner or later).”

Recently, a logline of what may be the first prequel was released by premium cable network HBO. It read, “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Those who have read the books will have immediately made the connection that the show will likely be about The Long Night, an event that supposedly occurred in Westeros thousands of years before the events showed in Game of Thrones. Now, Martin has confirmed it. In The Long Night, the entire world was under the spell of darkness and the White Walkers, who invaded Westeros and killed almost everyone. It was then that a hero (The Prince that was Promised and/or Azor Ahai) rose and defeated them. It was after White Walkers’ defeat that the Wall was built to keep them in the frozen wastes of the extreme north.

HBO’s megahit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones will air its final season next year. But the story of the detailed world built by almost-septuagenarian author George RR Martin will not end anytime soon. HBO has already confirmed that there will be as many as five prequels to the show, that will cover different periods of Westeros.

