Game of Thrones prequel starts filming

The filming for Game of Thrones prequel has already commenced in Northern Ireland as per a report published in the Belfast Telegraph. The report suggests that the filming started last week at a “remote secret location in Co Down and on the north coast.”

HBO confirmed the series earlier but they are yet to release any details of the plot. As per their official statement, “From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the east to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”

Though an official title for the series is yet to be announced, the working title is reportedly Bloodmoon. The series stars Naomi Watts, John Simm and Miranda Richardson among others in significant roles.

Areas around Belfast have become quite popular after Game of Thrones’ filming. Many of the sets including Winterfell were created in the castles of Ireland and the filming of Bloodmoon in these areas suggests that the makers might be using the same sets in this series as well.

Game of Thrones came to an end a few weeks ago after an epic run of eight seasons. The last season comprising of six episodes received a polarising response from the audience.

The makers also released a documentary chronicling the making of the last season shortly after the series finale.