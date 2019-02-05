Game of Thrones prequel to begin filming early summer

HBO’s immensely successful fantasy series Game of Thrones will end this year with its eighth season. But the fans’ love affair with Westeros will continue. There are multiple prequel series in development at the network and for one of them, the production is going to start very soon. This summer, in fact.

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys told Entertainment Weekly that the show’s pilot will begin production in early summer. If the pilot is found worthy, a full series will then be ordered.

The prequel is created by Jane Goldman, the screenwriter of X-Men and Kingman series of films, along with the writer of the book series, George RR Martin. It is rumoured to be titled The Long Night, though there is no official title yet. It stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.

The official logline of the series, which is set thousands of years in the past of the world of Game of Thrones, reads, “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The six-episode season is expected to resolve the conflict over the Iron Throne and the one between the Night King and his army of the dead and the Westerosi led by Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and others.