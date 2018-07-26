Last season of Game of Thrones will premiere in the first half of 2019

Game of Thrones’ last season will premiere in the first half of 2019. Game of Thrones’ last season will premiere in the first half of 2019.

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has revealed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in the “first half” of 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys made the revelation during the Television Critics Association press tour and also said the final season is “pretty great”.

“I’m not going to talk about what to expect (from the final season) although it’s pretty great. I don’t think we’ve announced a date yet so sometime in ’19 first half,” Bloys said.

He also talked about five Game of Thrones spin-offs and said that the network is currently only working on one of them.

“We are doing a pilot that Jane Goodman wrote. Out of five, we’d be lucky to get one that we’re very excited about it. We’re just starting the search for a director (and) casting director,” he said.

The hit epic fantasy series first premiered in 2011 and has gathered a huge fan following across the world. Game of Thrones is known for shocking its audience with plot twists that no one can predict.

The 6 episodes of its eighth season will mark the culmination of the show.

