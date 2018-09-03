Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Jaime Lannister’s journey in season 8

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in a still from Game of Thrones. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in a still from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones will see its final season next year. Many intertwining storylines will wrap up and many characters’ arcs will end. The last time we saw Jaime Lannister, he was finally fed up of his sister Cersei and her selfish ways and is heading up north. Many believe he is going to Winterfell, to join Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow and others in their fight against the whitewalkers and the army of the dead.

What does Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays the role of Jaime in the show, have to say about it? While speaking to The Huffington Post, Nikolaj said, “Well, he is heading north. I don’t think you can assume that he’s going to make it up there, but who knows. For sure, we see him head north. He might be eaten by dragons, you never know. Or he might just stumble, things happen. Or he might find the love of his life and suddenly he’s like, ‘God, this is it. No more.'”

Nikolaj also spoke about Jaime’s motivation of leaving Cersei. Jaime and Cersei have had their differences in the past, but is this the final straw? After being pointed out to him that leaving Cersei also means leaving his unborn child, Nikolaj said, “Those things are 100 percent connected. That’s also what he told her, he says, “What’s the point? If we don’t defeat this threat, there is no future for our child.” I think he’s doing it for the right reasons, he gave his word, but also it’s the future of mankind and the future of him and Cersei that’s at stake. ”

Jaime is one of the most morally complex characters in the world of Game of Thrones. He has done some evil things, but he has also saved an entire city’s life. And it is impossible to pinpoint him as one of the ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guys. Will he fight with Jon and others against the whitewalkers? We’ll have to wait till next year.

