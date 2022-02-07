Game of Thrones mini-reunion: Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Kristian Nairn reunite for studio tour

A few cast members of HBO’s Game of Thrones had a mini reunion recently. Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Kristian Nairn, who essayed the role of Missandei, Bran Stark and Hodor in the show, were present to inaugurate the GoT studio tour attraction located in Northern Island.

Most of the show was shot in several locations across Northern Ireland.

Also Read | Why does nobody talk about Game of Thrones anymore?

Game of Thrones Studio Tour shared the photos of the three actors on their Instagram page. Besides them, men clad as Unsullied soldiers could be spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game of Thrones Studio Tour™ (@gotstudiotour)

The caption read, “Yesterday we officially opened the doors to Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Excited visitors were greeted by fan favourites Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Kristian Nairn (Hodor) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) who helped to ‘Break the Chains’ to this brand-new global visitor attraction located in Northern Ireland. #GameOfThronesStudioTour #GameOfThrones.”

Created by DB Weiss and Dan Benioff, and based on the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire authored by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones was set in a fictional world modelled on mediaeval Europe with a few peripheral, at least in the first few seasons, fantasy elements thrown in.

The show was showered with awards and unprecedented viewership numbers when it aired and took home a record 59 Emmys, the most for any TV drama ever. However, it ended ignobly with an extremely poorly received final season and finale episode.

HBO has commissioned several spinoff series. One, a prequel series titled House of Dragon, is set 200 years before Game of Thrones’ events. The first season is all set to premiere sometime this year.