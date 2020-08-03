Game of Thrones tops list of most pirated shows during lockdown

Game of Thrones remains the most pirated TV show in the world. (Photo: HBO) Game of Thrones remains the most pirated TV show in the world. (Photo: HBO)

HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which concluded with its eighth season last year, is the most pirated TV show in the world during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Data released by Parrot Analytics shows that Game of Thrones, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, beat out Adult Swim’s science-fiction animated series Rick and Morty and Hulu’s My Hero Academia.

AMC’s long-running zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead, Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian, The CW’s superhero series The Flash and DC Universe’s Harley Quinn are other shows in the list.

Even before the lockdown, Game of Thrones consistently topped the lists of most pirated TV shows.

Here is the full list:

1. Game of Thrones (HBO)

2. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

3. My Hero Academia (Available on Hulu)

4. The Walking Dead (AMC)

5. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

6. The 100 (The CW)

7. The Mandalorian (Disney+)

8. The Flash (The CW)

9. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

10. Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

Also Read | Game of Thrones series review: The biggest TV show in the world goes out with a whimper

Game of Thrones was insanely popular around the world and remained so until the end. That the fans were invested in it to an unprecedented degree can be gauged by the infamous online petition (with more than 1.8 million signatories) to remake the final season. The final season evoked mixed to negative critical and audience reception. To cash in on to its popularity, several shows by other networks and HBO itself are in development. A prequel show House of the Dragon has even begun casting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd