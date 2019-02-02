When Game of Thrones’ Kit Harintgon spoiled ending to wife and former co-star Leslie Jones

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow in the HBO show, apparently spoiled the ending to his wife and actor Leslie Jones. Harington told UK radio station KISS FM’s morning show (quoted by Entertainment Weekly), “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days.”

He added, “And she’d asked!”

Game of Thrones has become super-popular thanks to shocks and twists it delivers to its viewers and spoiling the very end must have hurt Leslie, even if she specifically asked for it. Or maybe the ending was too dark or too sad? Leslie, of course, has also starred in the show as Ygritte, the lover of Jon Snow who died in his arms at Castle Black.

Game of Thrones has its eighth and final season this April. The long-running fantasy drama has, for the most part, revolved around intrigue and machinations regarding the Iron Throne and which house is its owner.

But right from the beginning, a supernatural threat from the north and their army of super-fast zombies has been teased and the final season will have the defenders of the world of living facing the Night King, the show’s primary antagonist, and his dark forces. While the conflict of Iron Throne is also expected to be resolved, the focus of the final season of this hit series will likely be towards the war between the living and the dead.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on April 14.