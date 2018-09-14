Kit Harington on Game of Thrones ending: Not everyone’s going to be happy

Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow is one of the most fan favourite ones in Game of Thrones. Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow is one of the most fan favourite ones in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones maniacs are waiting for the winter to hit Westeros and Kit Harington has given an insight into one of the most-anticipated seasons next year saying “not everyone’s going to be happy” with the way the epic show ends.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays one of the many fan favourite characters, Jon Snow, in the HBO series, compared the expected reaction of the fans to the ending of cult shows such as The Sopranos and more recently, Breaking Bad.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone.

“My favourite TV shows are The Sopranos,’ Breaking Bad,’ and The Wire,’ and they all ended in a way that… It’s never going to satisfy you,” Harington said.

According to IndieWire, the actor was speaking during a press interaction at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival for his new film The Death and Life of John F Donovan”.

GoT is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the killing of popular characters at frequent intervals.

Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season.

Just days back, Kit had given reasons about why he was not giving up his Jon Snow look, despite him wrapping-up the show’s shooting. At the Toronto International Film Festival recently, he revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his character look in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

The first look from the highly-anticipated final season of the popular TV series was recently revealed. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and one from the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones.

