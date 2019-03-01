George RR Martin turned down cameo in final season of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has revealed that showrunners of the hit HBO show had offered him a cameo in the much anticipated season finale, which he was “tempted” to take up.

The writer said he rejected the role as he did not have time to fly to Belfast from his home in New Mexico as he was focused on writing his next book, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter.

“David Benioff and Dan B Weiss invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do. But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast,” Martin told EW.

He also dished that he was set to appear in a cameo at Danerys Targaryen’s wedding with Khal Drogo right in first episode of the show.

“There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke,” Martin said.

The author is also on board for GOT prequel series with HBO, which will reportedly be called The Long Night. He has also written a lengthy history of the Targaryen dynasty called Fire and Blood.

Game of Thrones returns for one last time on April 14.