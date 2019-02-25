Game of Thrones footage shows Arya Stark beholding a dragon for the first time

HBO has released a teaser for its upcoming slate of programmes and it was not surprisingly the Game of Thrones footage that received the most attention. The clip begins with an aerial shot of the Wall, whose eastern corner now lies in ruins thanks to the Night King and undead Viserion.

Then the clip teases new TV series Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones, Mrs Fletcher, Big Little Lies, The Deuce, Veep, Barry, Years & Years and so on. The Deadwood movie is also teased. Talk shows like Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver get teased too.

And we see a shot of Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen’s biggest dragon, cutting through the air like a scythe above the marching Unsullied, presumably arriving at Winterfell. Arya Stark looks up at Drogon transfixed.

Some footage from the upcoming DC Comics series Watchmen can also be glimpsed. Jeremy Irons’ Ozymandias blows a candle on a cake. The clip ends with the Wall crumbling down after Viserion’s onslaught.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season. The season is expected to resolve the conflict for the Iron Throne, a power struggle that been going since the pilot episode aired. But the bulk of the season will likely focus on the war between Westeros led by Jon Snow and Daenerys and the Night King.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on April 14.