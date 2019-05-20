Game of Thrones finale: Ten burning questions HBO show never answered

Game of Thrones is over, but it has left several questions unanswered and mysteries unsolved. While the final season did resolve the two large conflicts that had underpinned the narrative from the beginning — the war against the Night King and his Army of the Dead and the struggle for the Iron Throne — it left some comparatively minor threads incomplete.

Advertising

There are also numerous inconsistencies and plotholes that should have been addressed by the showrunners. Here we jot down ten biggest questions we want answered after watching the finale.

Also Read | Game of Thrones season 8 review: A primer on how to ruin a perfectly good TV show

Spoiler alert!

Arya going west of Westeros instead of staying at Winterfell: Sure, Arya Stark does not know what lies further west in the fictional world of Game of Thrones and that is why her final scene in the show had her sailing to discover hitherto unknown lands. But couldn’t she just ask Bran? He is a Three-Eyed-Raven and knows what is happening in the world at any given time (whether he can see into the future is up for debate) and what has happened in the past. This was how he was able to get Littlefinger executed as he just looked in the past and saw Littlefinger’s betrayal towards his father. So why didn’t Arya ask him?

Advertising

Also, after the assassin training was finished, she made a big show of her Stark-ness and proclaimed she is Arya Stark of Winterfell. After obliterating the Frey house from the world, she got to her home and even fought in the Battle of Winterfell. So why does she suddenly decide to leave now instead of staying by her sister?

Arya riding that white horse: I overestimated the writers when I saw Arya seeing that curiously unharmed pristine white horse and riding off into the sun on it, away from the wreckage. I thought it would lead to something. That she would become the living embodiment of death or something. But no, the next time we saw Arya, she was on foot, the horse gone. Did the horse give her the idea of sailing to the west?

Also Read | Game of Thrones series finale: Five biggest moments

Why is Bran the king?: Tyrion Lannister lost his wits some time back. He appeared to gain them when he confronted Daenerys about her genocide. But no, another scene had him proclaiming Bran Stark of all people king of Westeros. Why? Because he is the memory of the world. Nothing in Bran’s character arc even remotely suggested he was going to be king or even had the qualities required of a monarch. There was no set up. He even refused the lordship of Winterfell. Why would he then acquiesce to be the king of Westeros? How is he going to rule? When people come to him with grievances, is he going to warg into the nearest animals to escape all that stress?

Was it surprising? Yes, but not in a good way. He was the Three-Eyed-Raven and a nemesis of the Night King. This made sense. But after the Night King was defeated, Bran stopped being relevant or interesting. From Brandon Stark, he became a Random Stark.

How are so many Dothraki alive?: In The Battle of Winterfell, we saw the Dothraki horselords riding off into the darkness to fight the wights. They all died, their flaming swords engulfed in the dark. There was no surviving contingent we were shown in that episode. And then when Daenerys Targaryen arrived at King’s Landing, we saw some of them. That could have been digested, but their numbers seemed to multiply as the season went on. There was an entire force of them when they slaughtered the Lannister soldiers. And after Daenerys had let Drogon loose upon the city, and she was surveying the damage, she looked out at her army and it felt like all the Dothraki who had died in the Battle of Winterfell was alive again.

What was the point of Jon’s parentage and resurrection?: Jon or Aegon Targaryen: why was his lineage given so much importance when it ultimately amounted to nothing? The writers seemed to be leading him to be the king when they let Sansa slip his secret to Tyrion. But nothing came out of the whole subplot. We were told how Rhaegar Targaryen, Jon’s biological father, was obsessed with the prophecy of the Prince Who Was Promised. His reason for falling in love with Lyanna Stark was to beget Jon. And if he was not that, he was at least the person with the biggest claim to the Iron Throne according to Westeros’ norms.

Also Read | Game of Thrones series review: The biggest TV show in the world goes out with a whimper

Oh, and he also died and came back. Was it just to defeat Ramsay Bolton and running around here and there during the Battle of Winterfell? Was killing Daenerys the goal the Lord of Light resurrected him for?

Why is Jon Snow back at the Wall?: I am not asking why did he did not die and instead chose to go back to the Wall. I am asking why his story was ended in such a way apart from ending his arc with Ghost.

And now my watch has ended, at least until the plot wants it to. So the showrunners made him go back to the Wall. Poor guy died once so he could be away from the cold and bad food at Night’s Watch, only for a plot contrivance to put him there again. This is ad-hoc storytelling.

The murder of Dorne plotline: The showrunners shaved off so many characters and plotlines as it approached its end that it felt like they were bored of the whole thing and wanted to reach the end as quickly as possible. One of the most tragic casualties of this approach was the Dorne story. The entire story, involving Prince Doran Martell, Areo Hotah, and the Sandsnakes, which are a huge thing in the books and deservedly so, was given just a cursorily glance and then we never saw any Dornishmen or women. The world building in the show was hurt because of decisions like that. Westeros and the rest of the fictional world never felt so compellingly huge and detailed after that.

The Prince Who Never Materialised: I know George RR Martin has repeatedly said the prophecies in his story will not play out like we expect, but at least they will play out. In the show, they just do not. The Azor Ahai or The Prince Who Was Promised prophecy, bolstered by the Red Priestess Melisandre who appeared to know and do so many seemingly impossible things, proved to be nothing. If Arya is Azor Ahai (since she killed the Night King), she does not satisfy the conditions. And why would Rhaegar Targaryen, a good and king man by all counts, let the whole Westeros burn in a way just so he could beget a son through Lyanna Stark if he was not sure of Aegon Targaryen (or Jon Snow) being the saviour of the world? Similarly, the Valonqar prophecy, in which Cersei Lannister was predicted to be killed by her younger brother, also remained unfulfilled. Neither Tyrion nor Jaime, both younger than her, killed her. She died when the roof came down on her and Jaime beneath the Red Keep.

Syrio Forel, the Reeds and other Lost People: We never saw Syrio Forel die, so we thought we would see him again. It now appears he really died, but it would have been nice to see some closure to that theory. And what about Meera Reed? Howland Reed? Howland was the lord of Greywater Watch, a floating castle in the Neck — the narrow part of Westeros that joins the North with the rest of the realm. We saw him during the Tower of Joy fight when he saved Ned’s life by killing Ser Arthur Dayne. He was the other person who would have known the truth about Jon’s parentage. And what about Meera? She left Winterfell, heartbroken to see what Bran has become and we never saw her again.

Which one was the real war?: In the course of the show, we were repeatedly told that the struggle for the Iron Throne is a trifle in comparison to what is coming from the North: the Night King and his Army of the Dead. In the first season itself, Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch Jeor Mormont chided Jon when he tried to escape south after the news of Ned’s beheading reached him, “When dead men and worse come hunting for us in the night, do you think it matters who sits on the Iron Throne?”

Advertising

Jon Snow said once, “This isn’t about living in harmony; It’s just about living. The same thing is coming for all of us; a general you can’t negotiate with, an army that doesn’t leave corpses behind on the battlefield. Lord Tyrion tells me a million people live in this city…they’re about to become a million soldiers in the army of the dead.”

So, the ‘real’ war ended up to be… nothing?