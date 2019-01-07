Game of Thrones Season 8: Sansa and Daenerys meet for the first time in show’s history

HBO recently released a clip which shows new footage from Game of Thrones, Veep, Euphoria, Watchmen and Big Little Lies among others. In the one-minute video, we see glimpses from a plethora of shows, but the one that has caught the attention of everyone is of course fresh footage from the wildly popular Game of Thrones.

In the few seconds that HBO shows the first look from the series’ season finale, the audience gets to see Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen share screen space for the first time in the history of GoT. “Winterfell is yours, your Grace,” Sansa says somewhat coldly to Daenerys as Jon Snow looks on.

The final footage from Game of Thrones premiered during the 76th annual Golden Globes award.

In the rest of the video released by HBO, we see teasers from Veep, Watchmen, True Detective (Season 3) and Big Little Lies’ new season.

Apart from Game of Thrones, another show that has been making headlines is Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon starrer Big Little Lies. The new season of the show will also feature Oscar winner Meryl Streep who in the teaser is seen asking Reese, “I want to know what happened that night.”

HBO released the teaser with a description that read, “It’s going to be a very good year. Here’s your first look at #GameOfThrones, #Watchmen, #Euphoria, #BigLittleLies, and more. #HBO2019.”