Game of Thrones cast gets teary-eyed while thanking fans for their love

The cast of Game of Thrones has thanked fans for keeping their faith alive in them and the show throughout the series. The HBO show ended on Monday with the death of Daenerys Targaryen and Bran Stark being declared the King of six kingdoms.

Advertising

In several video clips posted on Game of Thrones’ official Twitter handle, actors Emilia Clarke and Isaac Hempstead Wright left emotional thank you messages for fans of the show.

Isaac, who played Bran, said, “It would be nothing if it weren’t for all those rumours and theories and intense discussions going on. It’s been an eye-opening journey.” Emilia, whose Daenerys was stabbed to death by Jon Snow, got teary-eyed as she spoke to her fans. She said, “Fans have given me an identity which I never had and I don’t think I would ever be able to play someone like this. This is literally my whole adult life.”

The Dragon Queen.@emiliaclarke says goodbye to the realm. pic.twitter.com/HZP04JASQG — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 20, 2019

Actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who played the Stark sisters, Sansa and Arya, respectively, shared gratitude for accepting them with open arms. While Sophie said, “Thank you for supporting us all on this journey and being faithful to the show and living through the characters and having such passion because they kept the show going”, Maisie added, “The fans are some of the most creative and wonderful people ever. We are so grateful to be accepted so warmly into the world of fantasy.”

Actors Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) also had loving messages for their fans.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. @lovegwendoline’s final words to the realm. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/7T9ICu06qQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 20, 2019

Based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels, Game of Thrones began airing in April 2011, and had an eight-year run. Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, GoT held the position of top rated television show several times, along with winning dozens of Emmy Awards.

Also read: Emilia Clarke bids goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen: Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman

Game of Thrones also starred Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, to name a few.