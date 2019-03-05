Game of Thrones final season: Five things we learned from EW’s coverage

Game of Thrones’ final season is a little more than a month away and promotions for it are in full swing. Arguably the biggest TV drama series right now in terms of budget and scale, this George RR Martin adaptation has repeatedly set the standards for television production and some of the battles and visual effects featured in the series are at par with Hollywood.

As part of the promotions, the Entertainment Weekly magazine has a special issue dedicated to the final season, and some tidbits regarding the plot and characters have been revealed.

Here are the most important things you need to know:

It is all going to come together: As promised, the show’s humongous cast of characters will come together in an exciting convergence. This will be to fight the Night King and his army of the undead, one presumes. The Night King killed Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon Viserion and used his undead form to bring down the Wall. With that done, there is nothing between Westeros and an unstoppable force of destruction. The disparate houses will cease fighting each other for a while and will come together to save the realm from being obliterated.

There is going to be a climactic battle in Winterfell: The very first scene of this show promised that the living and the dead will have an inevitable face-off by the end. And it is here. There will be two such battles that will decide the fate of the Westerosi. And the Winterfell one will be directed by none other than Miguel Sapochnik, who has previously helmed the show’s biggest battle scenes like Battle of the Bastards and my favourite, Hardhome, in which Jon Snow first beheld his foe Night King. Apparently, characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Brienne and others will be present.

This battle will be the longest ever done in any format, whether it be TV or film. The current record holder is the Battle of the Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Jon Snow, thinking he finally knows all he needs to know about himself, will be dealt with a huge blow: Jon is the King in the North. He is courting a woman, Daenerys, who rides dragons, and he thinks all his focus should be on the Night King and his army. But then he is told that he is an heir to the Iron Throne, with a stronger claim than Daenerys, and if that wasn’t enough, she is his aunt. In short, everything he knew about himself will be proven to be one big lie.

Kit Harington says, “The end of the world might be coming soon, but at least he’s in love with somebody and knows who he is — and then comes a sledgehammer.”

Cleganebowl confirmed: There might be a payoff in the story for Sandor Clegane. The Hound hates his elder brother Gregor Clegane or the Mountain. There have been rumours of a Cleganebowl — the battle between the two brothers that will quench Sandor’s thirst for retribution. But then, his brother is not himself, is he?

Nobody knows what Cersei is up to: There is no mention of Cersei in the Battle of Winterfell, so we can assume she is safely ensconced in the Red Keep in King’s Landing. And she may yet devise a devious scheme to undermine the Starks and their allies. After all, with Littlefinger dead and Varys supporting Daenerys’ clam, she is the only true schemer alive.