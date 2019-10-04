It was a bit of a rush: Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall on final season

Toggle Menu
Neil Marshall's comments come after writer George RR Martin said Game of Thrones wasn't faithful to the books. The director believes that the eighth season was done in a "rush".

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premiered in April and concluded in May this year.

Niel Marshall, who directed episodes Blackwater (season two) and Watchers on the Wall (season four) for Game of Thrones, believes scenes in the final season of the epic fantasy series were not “set up well enough”.

Responding to the fan backlash the finale of the Emmy-winning HBO series received, Marshall said the eighth season was done in a “rush”.

“Ultimately all the characters ended up where they were meant to be, but I think some of them got there in a bit of a rush. I agree that it was a bit of a rush. It felt like things weren’t set up well enough. But they all ended up where they were meant to be, though, I got that,” he told The Sun.

Marshall’s comments come after writer George RR Martin said that the show was not “completely faithful” to his books.

“The (final) series has been… not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons,” he said.

