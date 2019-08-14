Wife of Game of Thrones director David Nutter dead

Birgit Nutter, the wife of Game of Thrones director David Nutter, has passed away. She was 56.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Birgit Nutter died on July 24 at St John’s Health Center in Santa Monica from pancreatic cancer.

The Emmy-winning director’s GenreBend Productions issued a statement, in which she was described as an “always politically savvy” and “fun-loving” person.

She possessed “an eternally ‘glass-half-full’ view of life… (her) passion was her family and her vast circle of friends, across the globe, whom she touched with her bluhende leben – her powerful soul.”

Advertising

Birgit Nutter was born on December 22, 1962, in Gotzis, Austria. She moved to the US in the early 1980s to work as an au pair for a family in Florida, where she met David Nutter. They married in May 1987. A memorial was held on August 3 at Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter Zoe and son Ben.