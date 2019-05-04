Game of Thrones creators answer an important question about the Night King’s future

As the world waits with bated breath for the final three episodes of the wildly popular HBO show Games of Thrones, the creators of the series David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently made an appearance on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live to spill some beans about GoT.

Advertising

Both Dan and David first revealed how they convinced writer George RR Martin to come on board with them for the project. They had to pass the author’s test which involved him asking the makers about the identity of Jon Snow’s mother. Thankfully, Dan and David passed the test with flying colours, but the pilot of the show had to be filmed again for narrative reasons. And this was quite unfortunate, considering a total of 10.6 million dollars had been spent on the episode.

The makers also tried answering Kimmel’s burning questions about the show. When asked if this is the last of what we have seen of the White Walkers and the Night King, both Dan and David answered, “possibly.” The questions of whether Bran Stark knew his sister Arya Stark was going to kill the Night King and if someone would finally sit on the Iron Throne were also met with the same response.

Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo also made a brief playful appearance on Kimmel as he announced that he doesn’t care that his character was killed off in GoT anymore as he is Aquaman now.

Advertising

Basically, for real Game of Thrones spoilers, one would actually have to wait for the rest of the episodes to come out.

Game of Thrones had first premiered in April 2011 and will conclude in May 2019.