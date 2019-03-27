Final Game Of Thrones novels may have a lot added from TV version: George RR Martin

Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin admitted that it is sad he would not be able to finish the two novels before GOT wrapped up its eighth and final season.

George RR Martin is currently working on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. (Source: Game of Thrones/Twitter)

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has teased that the final two A Song of Ice and Fire novels will bear influence from the fantasy epic HBO series.

The writer, who is working on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring at an infamous leisurely pace, said the remaining books would have “a lot added” from the TV adaptation.

“I’ve been so slow with these books. The major points of the ending will be things I told them five or six years ago.

“But there may also be changes, and there’ll be a lot added,” Martin told Rolling Stone magazine.

The writer previously admitted that it is sad he would not be able to finish the two novels before GOT wrapped up its eighth and final season.

The show will air on Star World and Star World HD in India on April 14.

