Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey on Cersei Lannister’s death: She was destined to be alone

Many major characters met their maker in The Bells, the latest episode of Game of Thrones. The show has been known for its penchant for killing off major characters, and the trend continues even as it approaches its end.

Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister was one of the biggies who died in The Bells. Cersei was buried in the rubble along with her twin brother (and lover), Jaime Lannister.

Considering the kind of person she had become in the last few seasons, it was clear the show was setting her up as one of the final villains. So it was not a big surprise.

Headey spoke to Entertainment Weekly, “She starts off in this final season trapped in a web of her own making, as is usual with Cersei. She’s desperately unhappy and everything that’s happened becomes more real than it ever has for her.

“She starts to lose control of the situation. She’s destroyed every good alliance, connection, love in her life — she was always destined to be alone. And until the very, very last minute, she is, as ever, in denial of what’s actually happening,” she added.

Lena also talked about the way they she and Jaime died. She said, “I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody. The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together.”