Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell: Here is everyone who died

The biggest and most expensive battle in television history just happened in HBO’s Game of Thrones and it was epic. Many characters as we expected died, and others survived.

SPOILER ALERT

And the primary antagonist of the show, the Night King died as well. This was a real surprise. The show once again managed to shock its viewers. We expected that a couple of or several protagonists to die but did not expect the leader of the White Walkers himself to perish as well.

Here is everybody who died on the show.

The Dothraki: Poor horselords, they did not want to cross the Narrow Sea for a reason. They died so far away from their home in a cold, cold place, at the hands of murderous dead people.

Dolorous Edd: This character is much more fleshed out in the books (and is funnier than Tyrion Lannister), but we knew him as one of Jon Snow’s most trusted friends. The brave brother of the Night’s Watch died while saving the life of Samwell Tarly.

Lyanna Mormont: The fierce lady of Bear Island had refused to listen to her cousin Ser Jorah Mormont to stay in the crypts. She fought a freaking giant (undead of course) and died, but not before stabbing it in the eye and killing him — for good this time. We did not know for certain then, but her death was confirmed when the Night King made her rise as a wight.

Beric Dondarrion: The Lord of Light’s devotee who was given multiple lives by his god died one last time at the Battle of Winterfell (Thoros of Myr is dead and cannot resurrect him now). Melisandre said her god kept him alive for a purpose and the purpose was accomplished — to save Arya Stark…

Night King: This was the only real surprise for me. The Big Bad died at the hands of Arya Stark, and thankfully not Jon Snow as that would have been too predictable for a show like this. Arya stabbed him when the alpha White Walker was preparing to kill Bran Stark. It is strange that such a good strategist got fooled by this trick, though. His death led to the end of the battle as undead Viserion, all the White Walkers and the wights died too.

Theon Greyjoy: While Theon did die, it was by the Night King himself. And few can guess a more fitting death to a character with an arc like this. Before dying, though, he fought and killed scores of wights to save Bran Stark.

Ser Jorah Mormont: Another character who deserved a heroic death and got it. He died while saving Daenerys Targaryen, the love of his life, when she fell from Drogon. There are no friendzone jokes here, not today.

Melisandre: The Red Priestess knew from the beginning that she would die before the night is over. After using her powers to help the army of the living, she walks to the battlefield and removes her magic necklace that has been hiding her true age (according to the books, she is over 200 years old) from others. She falls to the ground and dies.