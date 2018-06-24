Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie tie the knot

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Former Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on Saturday with a church service and a celebration at the bride’s ancestral castle in Scotland.

The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.

Guests included the pair’s Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

Later the newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with “Just Married” signs to a reception on the castle grounds.

See all the photos from Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding:

Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Kit Harington, arrives, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington, arrives, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman for the wedding ceremony of Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman for the wedding ceremony of Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony of his Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony of his Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reacts as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leave their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie leave their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in U.S. legal drama The Good Fight.

The couple announced their engagement with a notice in the Times of London newspaper in September. The engagement announcement read, “MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

The bride’s father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was “absolutely thrilled” about the wedding.

“It’s an absolutely lovely day for us,” he said.

On the work front, Kit Harington is all set to reprise his role of Jon Snow in the eighth season of Game of Thrones. The show is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd