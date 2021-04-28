Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer reveals she welcomed a baby girl earlier this year

Natalie Dormer shared that her 3-month-old baby girl is "an absolute joy."

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer recently revealed that she welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with her long-time partner David Oakes. The actor told That’s After Life podcast that getting pregnant and having a baby during the pandemic is “the perfect thing to do.”

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby,” the actor quipped, adding, “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.”

Natalie Dormer shared that her baby girl is “an absolute joy.” And while she is enjoying being a mother, she also shared the ‘downside’ to this whole new journey.

“She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy. I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else,” she said.

Natalie Dormer, who is known for playing Margery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, met her partner David Oakes in 2019. They worked together in the West End play Venus In Fur.