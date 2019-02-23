Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer joins the cast of Penny Dreadful City of Angels

Natalie Dormer, who played the role of Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of Penny Dreadful’s fourth season, City of Angels, according to The Hollywood Reporter. City of Angels is a revival of the acclaimed Showtime horror drama and has all new story, characters and setting.

Dormer will apparently play a demon in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. As per THR, the synopsis of the series says it is set in “Los Angeles of 1938, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.”

The synopsis continues, “Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. ”

The first three seasons of Penny Dreadful were based on Victorian England and revolved around Eva Green’s Vanessa Ives and her struggles against the forces of the dark. Across the four seasons, she faced the Devil and — in the show’s lore — his brother and the Alpha Vampire, the Dracula.

Many characters from the British literature of that era like Dorian Gray, Dr Victor Frankenstein, Van Helsing, Jekyll and Hyde and so on were also seen in Penny Dreadful.

The cast also included Timothy Dalton, Reeve Carney, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper, Danny Sapani, Harry Treadaway, Josh Hartnett, Helen McCrory and Simon Russell Beale among others.