GoT actor John Bradley: Sam should be the one to tell Jon Snow of his true parentage

Jon Snow’s true parentage was one of the biggest mysteries in HBO’s Game of Thrones. The character was introduced as a bastard son of Eddard Stark, who was hated by Catelyn Stark since he personified her husband’s infidelity for her.

But some had doubts. For one, Eddard Stark did not appear to be somebody who would commit adultery. He was intensely devoted to his wife and children. Eventually, we came to know that Jon is actually the offspring of the love between Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

Not only that he is their trueborn son, since the two had married before eloping together. Being a trueborn Targaryen makes Jon an heir to the Iron Throne, with a stronger claim than anybody alive.

John Bradley, who plays the role of Samwell Tarly in the show, said while speaking to IndieWire that Jon should learn the truth from Sam, his best friend.

“If Jon was to find out [the truth] from anybody, he’d rather it be Sam than anyone else because he knows that Sam will be telling him for the right reasons,” he said.

“Sam’s not got an agenda and Sam has got Jon’s best interests at heart. I think you’d more likely to believe it from Sam, as well, because he’ll know that he’s not trying to stir up trouble and not trying to get at him. He’s just telling him because he feels he needs to know. So I think that Jon would never want to find that out, but if you are going to find out, it’s best from one of your closest friends that you trust.”

Just when Jon thought he had figured out himself and his place in the world, things are doing a 180 for him. Unaware of his lineage, he had sex with Daenerys Targaryen at the end of the last season, who is his aunt by relation.

Game of Thrones’ final season premieres on April 15.