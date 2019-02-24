Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey thought people would hate Lyanna Mormont

English actor Bella Ramsey, who plays the role of Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, says she was afraid that people would hate her character. The praise that her character received surprised her. The character made her debut in the show in the sixth season and has been one of the fan-favourites ever since thanks to her spirit and pluckiness.

While speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 16-year-old actor said, “I was petrified when it came out, as I was expecting people to hate what I’d done and not like Lyanna. I was scared I’d be received in a bad way. I was very shocked people liked my performance.”

After Ser Jorah Mormont’s exile, and the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch Jeor Mormont’s death, she is the head of the House Mormont and the Lady of Bear Island. Initially showing reluctance in showing loyalty to Jon Snow owing to him being a bastard and not a true Stark, her forces fought with him in the Battle of the Bastards.

After he won, she was the first one to proclaim him as the King in the North and then the other lords and ladies joined her.

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season premieres on April 14. The six-episode season is expected to resolve the conflict over the Iron Throne and the one between the Night King and his army of the dead and the Westerosi led by Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and others.