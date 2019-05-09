Toggle Menu
Iain Glen reveals what Daenerys Targaryen whispered in Ser Jorah Mormont’s ear during the funeralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/game-of-thrones-8-ser-jorah-mormont-death-funeral-daenerys-targaryen-whispered-emilia-clarke-battle-of-winterfell-5719266/

Iain Glen reveals what Daenerys Targaryen whispered in Ser Jorah Mormont’s ear during the funeral

Actor Iain Glen who portrayed Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones revealed what Daenerys Targaryen aka Emilia Clarke whispered in his ears during the funeral episode.

jorah mormont funeral Daenerys Targaryen
Ser Jorah Mormont’s death was one of the emotional highs of Game of Thrones’ episode Battle of Winterfell.

Every season of Game of Thrones comes with its share of shocking and emotional deaths. One of the show’s most striking characters, Ser Jorah Mormont succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the Battle of Winterfell, in its eighth season. In the last episode, we saw Daenerys Targaryen leaning down and whispering something to Jorah’s corpse before the funeral.

Actor Iain Glen, who portrayed Jorah, revealed what exactly Daenerys aka Emilia Clarke whispered in his ears at that emotional moment. “It’s something entirely sincere and true to the moment and something that I’ll never forget,” Iain told Entertainment Weekly.

“But you know what? I’ll always cherish it because it’s something no one will ever know but the two of us. And that’s a memory to hold onto,” he added.

iain glen emilia clarke game of thrones
Iain Glen has played the character of Ser Jorah Mormont ever since Game of Thrones began airing in 2011.

Ser Jorah Mormont was a former lord of Bear Island. He was also the only son of Jeor Mormont, the lord commander of the Night’s Watch.

Advertising

Also read: Game of Thrones season 8: Top four fan theories that still might come true

Though initially deployed by Lord Varys to spy on Daenerys Targaryen after her wedding with Khal Drogo, Jorah eventually fell in love with the Khaleesi. He protected her until his last breath. He, however, put duty before love and protected Khaleesi until his last breath.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Priyanka Chopra on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's surprise wedding: It’s so Jophie
2 Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody, lawyer to apply for bail
3 Pankaj Tripathi: I am working 350 days a year, would like to take a holiday now