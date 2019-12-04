Gal Gadot to produce US remake of Israeli drama Queens

Gal Gadot will be producing Israeli crime drama Queens with her husband and production partner Jaron Varsano under their banner Pilot Wave. (Photo: Gal Gadot/Instagram) Gal Gadot will be producing Israeli crime drama Queens with her husband and production partner Jaron Varsano under their banner Pilot Wave. (Photo: Gal Gadot/Instagram)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to produce the American adaptation of acclaimed Israeli crime drama Queens in collaboration with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot will be producing the project with her husband and production partner Jaron Varsano under their banner Pilot Wave.

The drama, which was the most-watched series on the Israeli HOT network last year, was created by Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid and Dror Nobelman.

It is based on a concept by Limor Nahmias.

The story follows the women of the Malka family who, after their men are murdered by a rival crime syndicate, come together to run the family business.

“It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society,” Gadot and Varsano said in a joint statement.

The actor is also producing feature My Dearest Fidel and limited series Hedy Lamarr.

Gadot’s next big screen outing is Wonder Woman 1984, which features her as the titular DC superhero.

