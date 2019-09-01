Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty say good bye to Suits after production wraps on season nine

Actor Gabriel Macht and his Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty have bid adieu to the hit TV series after it wrapped production on its upcoming ninth and final season.

Advertising

The long-running legal drama will conclude with the season nine, USA Network had announced in January this year.

Macht, who headlines the show as Harvey Specter, took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the show’s end and also thanked his wife Jacinda Barrett for remaining by his side during this journey.

“Nine years ago I started the Suits journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life that has offered us so much… Some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels. I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era,” the actor wrote.

Advertising

“As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more… I am most grateful for Jacinda Barrett,” he added.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, also said goodbye to show while sharing a photo of herself with co-star Rick Hoffman.

“And that’s a series wrap on my brother @rickehoffman. No words for this one,” she said.

The series, which hails from creator Aaron Korsh, has aired on the cable network since 2011.

The story follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) who takes a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), a brilliant, but not-so-legitimate college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. The cast also includes Wendell Pierce, Katherine Heigl, and Amanda Schull.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, also featured in the show from 2011 to 2018.

The network is currently working on a spinoff series Pearson, starring Gina Torres.