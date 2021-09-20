Full list of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants: Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh and Vishhal Nikam join Mahesh Manjrekar show

September 20, 2021 6:00:47 pm
Bigg Boss Marathi is back with the third season with Mahesh Manjrekar returning as the host. On Sunday, the reality show had its premiere where the actor-filmmaker locked 15 celebrities inside the house. The housemates this season looks like a good mix of television, film and social media personalities.
Earlier at the launch of the show, Manjrekar, who recently underwent a cancer surgery, spoke about shooting the promo while still in pain. The host also promised a season full of surprises. As we gear up to watch the new season, here’s the full list of contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Sonali Patil: The actor is quite a popular name in the Marathi industry. She entered the house first with a stellar performance impressing host Mahesh Manjrekar. Sonali also shared that she has no strategy planned for the show.
Vishhal Nikam: 27-year-old Vishhal Nikam entered the house next. The actor is a loved face having starred in TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. His performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashith has also won him acclaim.
Sneha Wagh: Sneha Wagh is not just a popular name in the Marathi industry but also Hindi. Known for her performance in shows like Veera, Jyoti and Chandragupta Maurya, the actor enthralled all with her performance on “Param Sundari” song.
Utkarsh Anand Shinde: Next to join Mahesh Manjrekar on stage was Dr. Utkarsh Anand Shinde. He is the elder son of musician Anand Shinde and grandson of Pralhad Shinde, and is also a singer.
Mira Jagganath: Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor Mira Jagganath is also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. On the stage, she revealed that she wants to create her own identity on the show.
Trupti Desai: Social activist Trupti Desai’s entry on the surprised everyone. She revealed that she is courageous and everyone should be beware of her.
Aavishkar Darwhekar: Actor Aavishkar Darwhekar entered Bigg Boss Marathi as a surprise contestant. He is also Purushottam Darvhekar’s grandson. Given he is Sneha Wagh’ ex-husband, we are sure the two will create a lot of drama.
Surekha Kudachi: Senior actor Surekha Kudachi is also a contestant this season. Having shot to fame with Foreignchi Paatlin, the actor has also been part of the TV show Navari Mile Navryala and Swabhimaan. Having lost her husband eight years back, Surekha informed that her mother-in-law encouraged her to participate in Bigg Boss.
Vikas Patil and Gayatri Datar: Bayko Ashi Havi actor Vikas Patil entered the house along with Gayatri Datar. Datar is known for her performance in shows like Tula Pahate Re. The actors seemed confident about their participation in the show.
Shivlila Patil: Marathi Kirtankar Shivlila Balasaheb Patil also entered the house. She impressed all with her vocal talent.
Jay Dudhane: A gym instructor by profession, Jay Dudhane rose to fame with Splitsvilla 13. He won the show with his partner Aditi. Jay is also one of the youngest contestant this season
Meenal Shah: Meenal Shah was one of finalists of Roadies in 2017 in Prince Narula’s gang. With experience of a reality show behind her, Meenal comes across as a strong contender this season.
Akash Waghmare: The hottest man of Marathi TV 2019, Akash Waghmare entered the show in style. Son-in-law of politician Arun Gawli, Akash is quite a popular name in the Marathi industry.
Santosh Dadus Chaudhary: Agri-Koli playback singer Santosh Chaudhari was the last one to enter the house. Apart from his talent, Dadus, as he is called, also has a number of controversies to his name.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will air every day at 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi.
