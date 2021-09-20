Full list of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants: Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh and Vishhal Nikam join Mahesh Manjrekar show

Bigg Boss Marathi is back with the third season with Mahesh Manjrekar returning as the host. On Sunday, the reality show had its premiere where the actor-filmmaker locked 15 celebrities inside the house. The housemates this season looks like a good mix of television, film and social media personalities.

Earlier at the launch of the show, Manjrekar, who recently underwent a cancer surgery, spoke about shooting the promo while still in pain. The host also promised a season full of surprises. As we gear up to watch the new season, here’s the full list of contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Sonali Patil: The actor is quite a popular name in the Marathi industry. She entered the house first with a stellar performance impressing host Mahesh Manjrekar. Sonali also shared that she has no strategy planned for the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Sonali Patil (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Sonali Patil (Photo: PR)

Vishhal Nikam: 27-year-old Vishhal Nikam entered the house next. The actor is a loved face having starred in TV show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. His performance in the Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji as Shiva Kashith has also won him acclaim.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Vishhal Nikam (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Vishhal Nikam (Photo: PR)

Sneha Wagh: Sneha Wagh is not just a popular name in the Marathi industry but also Hindi. Known for her performance in shows like Veera, Jyoti and Chandragupta Maurya, the actor enthralled all with her performance on “Param Sundari” song.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Sneha Wagh (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Sneha Wagh (Photo: PR)

Utkarsh Anand Shinde: Next to join Mahesh Manjrekar on stage was Dr. Utkarsh Anand Shinde. He is the elder son of musician Anand Shinde and grandson of Pralhad Shinde, and is also a singer.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Utkarsh Anand Shinde (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Utkarsh Anand Shinde (Photo: PR)

Mira Jagganath: Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor Mira Jagganath is also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. On the stage, she revealed that she wants to create her own identity on the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Mira Jagannath (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Mira Jagannath (Photo: PR)

Trupti Desai: Social activist Trupti Desai’s entry on the surprised everyone. She revealed that she is courageous and everyone should be beware of her.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Trupti Desai (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Trupti Desai (Photo: PR)

Aavishkar Darwhekar: Actor Aavishkar Darwhekar entered Bigg Boss Marathi as a surprise contestant. He is also Purushottam Darvhekar’s grandson. Given he is Sneha Wagh’ ex-husband, we are sure the two will create a lot of drama.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Aavishkar Darwhekar (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Aavishkar Darwhekar (Photo: PR)

Surekha Kudachi: Senior actor Surekha Kudachi is also a contestant this season. Having shot to fame with Foreignchi Paatlin, the actor has also been part of the TV show Navari Mile Navryala and Swabhimaan. Having lost her husband eight years back, Surekha informed that her mother-in-law encouraged her to participate in Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Surekha Kudachi (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Surekha Kudachi (Photo: PR)

Vikas Patil and Gayatri Datar: Bayko Ashi Havi actor Vikas Patil entered the house along with Gayatri Datar. Datar is known for her performance in shows like Tula Pahate Re. The actors seemed confident about their participation in the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Gayatri Datar. (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Gayatri Datar. (Photo: PR)

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Vikas Balkrishana Patil. (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Vikas Balkrishana Patil. (Photo: PR)

Shivlila Patil: Marathi Kirtankar Shivlila Balasaheb Patil also entered the house. She impressed all with her vocal talent.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Shivlila Balasaheb Patil . (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Shivlila Balasaheb Patil . (Photo: PR)

Jay Dudhane: A gym instructor by profession, Jay Dudhane rose to fame with Splitsvilla 13. He won the show with his partner Aditi. Jay is also one of the youngest contestant this season

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Jay Dudhane . (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Jay Dudhane . (Photo: PR)

Meenal Shah: Meenal Shah was one of finalists of Roadies in 2017 in Prince Narula’s gang. With experience of a reality show behind her, Meenal comes across as a strong contender this season.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Meenal Shah . (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Meenal Shah . (Photo: PR)

Akash Waghmare: The hottest man of Marathi TV 2019, Akash Waghmare entered the show in style. Son-in-law of politician Arun Gawli, Akash is quite a popular name in the Marathi industry.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Aksash Waghmare . (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Aksash Waghmare . (Photo: PR)

Santosh Dadus Chaudhary: Agri-Koli playback singer Santosh Chaudhari was the last one to enter the house. Apart from his talent, Dadus, as he is called, also has a number of controversies to his name.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Santosh (Dadus) Chaudhary. (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Santosh (Dadus) Chaudhary. (Photo: PR)

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will air every day at 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi.