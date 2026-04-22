Remember Fruity from Son Pari? At 34, Tanvi Hegde is now a gamer, reclaiming ‘lost childhood’

Long before Indian audiences were introduced to global cartoon favourites, 90s kids had their own iconic ‘made in India’ fantasy shows—Son Pari, Shararat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Karishma Kaa Karishma. Each had its own charm and loyal fan base, and the child actors from these shows remain cherished memories even today. One such star is Tanvi Hegde, best known for playing Fruity in Son Pari. Now 34, Tanvi has stepped away from acting for a while, choosing instead to travel, explore life beyond the spotlight, and enjoy the childhood she missed—complete with her own gaming corner.

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Tanvi joined Son Pari in 2000 at just nine years old and remained part of the show for six years, becoming synonymous with the beloved character of Fruity. After working in several TV shows, advertisements, and Marathi films, she took a break from acting. In 2025, after years away from the limelight, she launched her own YouTube channel to reflect on her journey, childhood, and life today. But stopped that too after four videos.

Actress Tanvi Hegde in TV serial Sonpari. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Tanvi Hegde in TV serial Sonpari. (Photo: Express Archive)

In one of her videos, she shared how deeply acting shaped her early years. “When we started shooting for Son Pari, I was in fourth grade—around 8 or 9. By the time it ended, I was in 10th grade. I grew up on sets. I have been acting since I was three, and that’s all I knew,” she said. As a child, she assumed every kid lived a similar life, only to later realise it was a professional commitment. Still, she remembers her time on set fondly, calling her co-actors and crew “family” who never made her feel out of place.

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She also credited her mother for managing her demanding schedule long before the term “momager” became popular. From coordinating shoot dates to ensuring they didn’t clash with exams, her mother handled everything. A self-proclaimed “nerd,” Tanvi loved academics and balanced school with work. “When Fruity and Appy studied on screen, we were actually doing our real homework,” she recalled.

Actress Tanvi Hegde in TV serial Sonpari. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Tanvi Hegde in TV serial Sonpari. (Photo: Express Archive)

Interestingly, Tanvi also revealed that she was the face of a popular Rasna advertisement as a child. She fondly remembered shooting in the rain with her father and being photographed by Boman Irani. “While I am Fruity, I am also that Rasna girl,” she said.

Addressing her absence from acting, Tanvi clarified that she hasn’t quit—only taken a conscious break. Having spent her entire childhood and college years working, she missed out on simple experiences like school events, friendships, and picnics. Her last project was the Disney show Break Time Masti Time, after which she felt fulfilled and ready to pause. “I wanted to go back to being that 9–10-year-old Tanvi who couldn’t enjoy school and college,” she explained.

Vivek Mushran and Tanvi Hegde in TV serial SONPARI. (Photo: Express Archive) Vivek Mushran and Tanvi Hegde in TV serial SONPARI. (Photo: Express Archive)

This break, she said, is about self-discovery—understanding her interests beyond acting. Away from the camera, Tanvi has built a life rooted in her passions. She is an avid reader, gamer, and travel enthusiast, with interests ranging from motorsports and football to music. She is a fan of BTS, especially Jungkook, and admires racing legends like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

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Academically inclined, Tanvi speaks over eight languages and continues to learn more, including Spanish. Her love for books began early, often keeping her company during long hours on set. She even compares herself to Hermione Granger, driven by an insatiable curiosity to learn everything she can.

Tanvi Hegde, Swapna Bakmor Joshi and Narendra Jha. Express archive photo Tanvi Hegde, Swapna Bakmor Joshi and Narendra Jha. Express archive photo

A gaming enthusiast at heart, she enjoys everything from cosy games to high-energy adventures. She also has a creative side, expressed through tattoos—one inspired by Nirvana and another by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, reflecting her personal philosophy: “We are all mad here.”

Quoting one of her favourite songs, she added, “Come as you are—that’s how I live my life. Don’t judge anyone. Be kind and be yourself.”

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Tanvi Hegde and Vivek Mushran in TV serial SON PARI. (Photo: Express Archive) Tanvi Hegde and Vivek Mushran in TV serial SON PARI. (Photo: Express Archive)

While Tanvi hasn’t bid goodbye to acting, she is currently focused on reclaiming the simple joys she once missed. As she puts it, “In my head, I am still a 13-year-old girl who never wants to grow up.” After television, Tanvi appeared in multiple Marathi films including Athang, Shiva, and Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar with her last appearance being in the 2021 film Alipt.