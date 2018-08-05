Vikas Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchantt on whether actors can form great friendships

TV stars share their experiences and whether competition and insecurities ever seep into their relationships, shaking the base of friendship. TV stars share their experiences and whether competition and insecurities ever seep into their relationships, shaking the base of friendship.

Acting is said to be the most insecure and competitive profession. While it gives chance to interact with new people every day, does it ever help build strong bonds? On Friendship Day, indianexpress.com decided to address the elephant in the room– can actors ever become friends? Popular television personalities Vikas Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchantt, Sana Amin Sheikh, Pearl V Puri and Hiba Nawab discuss what it takes to build a thick friendship with contemporaries. They also share their experiences and whether competition and insecurities ever seep into their relationships, shaking the base of friendship.

Vikas Gupta

People in any field can be friends. I have had some amazing friends for years now. But yes, owing to a different lifestyle, this industry makes you form friendships out of convenience. You have gym buddies, movie buddies or even work buddies. With every project ending, the friendship also stops till you work again together or are conveniently available when needed. That’s the bitter truth. Also, any friendship or relationship works when the person is in a secure space on a personal level. Acting is the most insecure profession. So if you ask me, two actors can never be friends but two secure human beings, who happen to be actors can definitely be good friends.

Rithvik Dhanjani

If you want to build your friendship, you have to keep this competition out of the window. If you are a person who values people and bonding more than the material world, you’ll be able to succeed in having great relationships in your life. The first rule of friendship is that you have to be happy for each other. You should constantly want your friends to grow and be their best versions of themselves. If you truly believe this, then there lies no room for insecurity and competition. I must admit, that there are very few friends who have actually been able to pierce through and make that place in my heart.

Kishwer Merchantt

Not just actor friends, I have friends in the industry who are creatives, social media influencers and even ADs in films. I have never let insecurity seep into my bonding because we share a very secure friendship. Also, I really feel that the amount and quality of work that we all do are destined. One practice that helps me bond well with my friends is that I never discuss work with them. When we hang around, we chill like any other friends. That’s the reason why my bond with my friends remains so thick.

Sana Amin Sheikh

In the television industry, I have seen either you become great friends or become cold towards each other. Honestly, I have very few friends from television. There’s Vibhav Roy, whom I consider as my best friend and then there’s Shravan Reddy and Pallavi Gupta. And trust me, we have no insecurities between us. In fact, even before signing projects, I discuss it with them. I often take advice from Vibhav. Pallavi is my major gossip partner, besides being a great friend.

Pearl V Puri

Friendship has nothing to do with the profession you are in. It’s a beautiful bond with selfless involvement. I do understand that these days, people try to make professional friendships, in order to take favours from each other. But that can never be considered as friendship. About insecurities, well this emotion is very human but it should never happen between friends. I am the kind of person who prays for myself and even my friends’ prosperity. I believe in karma and that ‘everything happens for the good’. So no scope of insecurities in my life. So, if you are a good human being, friends, happiness and success will all find you.

Hiba Nawab

Not just our industry, but there are friends competing with each other in every field. I feel there is no harm in a healthy competition. And if there are jealousy and insecurities, then you are not friends. I am blessed to have a few friends, who are really happy about how my career is moving, and they always keep me motivated. I am glad to have them in my life. On my part, I always try to be there for them. Yes, at the end of the day, this industry is complicated but it totally depends on the kind of person you are, and how you deal with situations.

