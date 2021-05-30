Friends The Reunion’s unseen clip will take you back to Rachel Green’s ‘infamous trifle’ episode. Watch

The clip is about The One Where Ross Got High episode of Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

A clip from Friends: The Reunion that did not make it to the episode has surfaced online. In the clip, Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey in the iconic sitcom, is talking about the The One Where Ross Got High episode in which Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) made a trifle that was really half trifle and half Shepherd’s pie.

LeBlanc says, “There was too much on his [David Schwimmer, who plays Ross] plate. He couldn’t scrape it all in. And I’m sitting next to him but I’m looking at mine and he spits it back out. And he goes, ‘There’s too much.'”

The actor added, “I didn’t see him spit it back out. So I take his plate and I scrape some on to mine and I give it back to him.”



David Schwimmer went on to utter, “This tastes like feet” which has become a famous line and even a TV trope in which characters describe food by saying it tastes like things no person should know the taste of.

Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, was commissioned by Warner Bros. Television for their streaming service HBO Max. It released on May 27. In India, ZEE5 premiered it. Apart from Schwimmer and LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry also returned.

Additionally, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, BTS, among others appeared as guests.

Friends, the original sitcom, was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and aired from 1994 to 2004.