Friends: The Reunion gets television premiere date

Friends: The Reunion is set to air on several channels of the Zee network.

Friends: The Reunion will premiere on Indian television on August 1, coinciding with International Friendship Day. In the special episode, cast members David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow revisit moments from the iconic show Friends.

Friends: The Reunion will air across several channels of the Zee network. Viewers can catch the episode on August 1 at 12 pm, 5 pm and 9 pm on Zee Cafe, and at 1 pm and 9 pm on &flix and &PrivéHD, respectively.

The special episode will also air on other channels of the Zee network, including Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD and Zee Keralam HD.

Friends: The Reunion originally premiered on May 27 in India on streaming service ZEE5. The episode, which delivered a massive dose of nostalgia to hardcore fans of Friends, was a big hit. It recently also received four Emmy nominations, including an outstanding variety special nod.

Besides the principal star cast of Friends, the special episode also saw guest appearances by David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai among others.