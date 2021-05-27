Friends The Reunion episode’s 5 big reveals: Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer crushed hard on each other, Lisa Kudrow traumatised by her performance

The 2-hour-long episode of Friends: The Reunion was nostalgic, hilarious and totally worth the wait. With its six lead actors Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston gracing the show’s iconic couch one more time, the audience got ample moments to relive the lives of Joey, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Rachel.

Amid all the fun, there were also some revelations that the cast made about the show and how it came into being. From on-set pacts to casting, a lot was shared leaving fans wanting to go back and watch the iconic American sitcom, one more time.

Here are the top five things that cast revealed during Friends: The Reunion.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer crushed on each other

Ross and Rachel almost had an off-screen romance too. Aniston and Schwimmer, in the reunion episode, spoke on their mutual admiration for each other when asked whether any of the cast members ever had romantic feelings. Schwimmer said they would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch together” while filming Friends as both accepted that they ‘crushed hard’ on each other. “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary,” he said.

And all this, despite the male actors signing a ‘no dating pact’. This was shared by the men in a previous interview, before the reunion episode aired on Thursday.

Speaking to Access, as reported by Fox News, Matthew Perry said, “If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things. So we kept a friendship.” David Schwimmer added, “We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established. It was kind of an unspoken (rule).” Matt Le Blanc further said, “We are like siblings.”

Lisa Kudrow can’t watch Friends

While all of the cast members have gone back and watched all the episodes of Friends, it is only Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, who hasn’t. She said she found watching the show and their performance “traumatising.”

She said in the reunion episode, “There are seasons I’ve never seen. Michel (Stern, Lisa Kudrow’s husband) and I started watching some of season four, which I thought I had watched. He enjoys them more than I do because I’m mortified with myself.”

Further, David Schwimmer shared that it took him 17 years to watch the series, which he managed to do with his daughter.

David Schwimmer hated Marcel, the monkey

Ross might be soaked in love with Marcel, the monkey, but in real life Schwimmer hated it. His revelation did leave the audience laughing.

Phoebe’s twin sister Ursula was an extension from Mad About You

Ursula Buffay was Phoebe’s twin sister and a recurring character on the sitcom. But, little did we know that Ursula was actually an extension of the same character Lisa Kudrow portrayed in the Helen Hunt show Mad About You. The show’s creators made this revelation on Friends: The Reunion.

Ross was specially written for David Schwimmer

The creators of Friends had specifically written the character of Ross Geller for David Schwimmer, which was not the case with anybody else in the main cast. But, Schwimmer, at that time, had quit television and gone back to theatre. The makers almost begged him to come onboard, which he eventually agreed to. That’s how David Schwimmer became the first person to be cast on the show.

Friends: The Reunion is streaming on Zee5 in India.