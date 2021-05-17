Friends star Lisa Kudrow is ‘Happy proud HAPPY’ at son’s USC graduation, see photo

Lisa Kudrow celebrated the graduation of her son Julian. She shared a photo of herself with Julian in graduation gown as he graduated from the University of Southern California.

She captioned the photo, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.”

Kudrow is best known for portraying the role of Phoebe Buffay in the popular classic sitcom Friends. She will also appear in the upcoming reunion episode about the show that is all set to air on HBO Max later this month. She will be joined by other cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai and others will also appear as guests.

While speaking to Extra, Kudrow had talked about the special episode, which is also called The One Where They Get Back Together. She said, “It was really emotional, and watching it again, watching it I got emotional all over again.”

She added, “It’s also really just so thrilling. We got to be together and [Matt] LeBlanc tells a story like no one else, he is so great. I laugh a lot, that’s my contribution.” There is no word on Friends: The Reunion’s India release yet. Thus far, HBO Max is available only in the US and Puerto Rico

Apart from Friends, Kudrow is also known for TV shows like Coach, Web Therapy, Mad About You and movies like The Girl on the Train, Long Shot, and Booksmart.