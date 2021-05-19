Friends star Jennifer Aniston on her bond with castmates: ‘We are connected till death do us apart’

Friends reunion episode is all set to telecast this month on HBO Max. (Photo: NBC and Warner Bros)

As the Friends reunion episode‘s telecast draws nearer, the main cast is opening up about what it was like to shoot together after so many years.

In an interaction with People magazine, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston spoke about the reunion experience and their deep bond.

“This cast in these roles and the collaborative spirit that the writers kind of invited where we all were playing at the same level, at the highest level I think, in terms of sitcom, that we could play at. I think it was a dream come true for all of us, and I think we realised it really early on,” David said as Matthew and Matt nodded in agreement.

The women were asked about the time they cherished their relationship the most. Lisa Kudrow, who played the eccentric Phoebe on Friends, chirped, “Lunch time,” while Courteney and Jennifer laughed. “We ate lunch every day together, the three of us. We never went off our separate ways and we always wanted to hang (out together), and that made ten years incredible,” Courteney added.

David Schwimmer, meanwhile, stated that the group doesn’t meet as often as they would like to, but when they do, it is always great. “When we do get together, it is like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off. It’s heartfelt, it is honest and it is open.”

The girls agreed as Jennifer said, “It is still to me the greatest job I have ever had. We are connected till death do us apart, no matter what.”

The Friends reunion episode will stream on HBO Max on May 27.